ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs Nepal, Match 4 

Namibia registered their third win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 after beating Nepal by two wickets in the fourth match on Wednesday (February 21). With that win, they have claimed the number one position on the points tally. Namibia have accumulated four points in three games with a positive net run rate of +0.153.

Nepal, on the other hand, have slipped down to number two, managing a solitary win in three matches. They have garnered two points thus far in the competition with a positive net run rate of +0.227.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, find themselves at number three. They have played two matches and have managed to secure a solitary win. They overall have two points to their name.

Namibia showcase all-round performance to beat Nepal by 4 wickets

Having lost against Nepal in the first game of the tournament, Namibia exacted revenge on Wednesday, beating them by two wickets.

Courtesy of disciplined bowling, Nepal were bundled out for just 168 runs in the first innings. They made a poor start, losing the first three wickets for just 43 runs on the board inside eight overs.

Aasif Sheikh (58 off 64) and Kushal Malla (36 off 52) offered some resistance with a 67-run partnership. However, once that alliance was broken, wickets fell in quick intervals and Nepal were bowled for a low-scoring total.

Bernard Scholtz (4) and Loftie-Eaton (4) combined to pick up eight scalps between them, ensuring that Namibia kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals.

Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Malla proved to be the top performers with the bat for Nepal. In pursuit of the target, Namibia lost both their openers inside five overs with a score of 17.

Michael van Lingen (31) and Gerhard Erasmus (52) then steadied the ship by playing crucial knocks. Namibia continued to pick up wickets to keep some hopes alive but JJ Smit (34 off 66) guided the team home comfortably in 37.1 overs.

Speaking of Nepal’s bowling, Kushal Bhurtel was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 28 runs in five overs but to no avail.

