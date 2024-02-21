ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nepal vs Namibia (Updated) ft. Aasif Sheikh and Gerhard Erasmus

The fourth match in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 took place between Nepal and Namibia at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday (February 21).

A combined bowling effort from Namibia helped them bundle out Nepal for just 168 runs in the first innings. Aasif Sheikh was the top performer with the bat for Nepal, playing a solid knock of 58 runs in 64 deliveries. Kushal Malla also chipped in with a handy 36 runs in 52 balls.

Namibia were nothing short of outstanding with the ball. Bernard Scholtz and Lofie-Eaton starred for them, picking up four wickets each. Nepal fought hard in the second innings and managed to scalp eight wickets but Namibia reached home in the end in 40 overs.

Gerhard Erasmus played a match-winning knock of 52 runs in 56 balls, while the likes of Michael van Lingen (31) and JJ Smit (34) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Most runs List:

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 3 3 1 116 58 58 120 96.66 - 2 - 17 2 2 JJ Smit (NAM) 3 3 2 77 34* 77 147 52.38 - - - 3 5 3 MG Erasmus (NAM) 3 3 - 73 52 24.33 89 82.02 - 1 - 11 2 4 B Sharki (NEP) 3 2 - 70 44 35 122 57.37 - - - 5 1 5 AK Sah (NEP) 3 3 1 65 57* 32.5 44 147.72 - 1 1 8 4 6 M van Lingen (NAM) 3 3 - 58 31 19.33 71 81.69 - - - 8 2 7 M Levitt (NED) 2 2 - 57 57 28.5 84 67.85 - 1 1 8 2 8 Kushal Malla (NEP) 3 2 - 51 36 25.5 74 68.91 - - - 2 4 9 BFW de Leede (NED) 2 2 1 48 27 48 64 75 - - - 4 3 10 K Bhurtel (NEP) 3 3 - 46 28 15.33 28 164.28 - - 1 5 3

Following a 58-run knock against Netherlands, Nepal's Aasif Sheikh has now taken the number one spot on the run-charts. He now has 116 runs to his name in three matches at an average of 58.

JJ Smit’s unbeaten 34-run knock helped him to jump three slots to take the number two position on the chart. He now has 77 runs to his name in seven matches at an average of 77.

Gerhard Erasmus also played a match-winning knock of 52 runs in 56 balls on Wednesday, helping him climb to the number three slot.

Bhim Sharki also jumped one spot to take the number four position on the run-charts. He now has 70 runs to his name in three matches, averaging 35. Anil Shah descended four slots, slipping down to the number five position. In three matches, he has 65 runs to his name.

At number six is M Van Lingen with 58 runs in three matches, followed by the likes of Michael Levitt (57) and Kushal Malla (51) at seventh and eighth positions, respectively. The number nine spot is currently occupied by Bas de Leede (48), while Kushal Bhurtel rounds off the top 10 with 46 runs to his name.

Most wickets List:

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Erasmus (NAM) 3 3 151 25.1 3 89 9 5/28 9.88 3.53 16.77 - 1 2 K Bhurtel (NEP) 3 2 72 12 - 48 7 4/20 6.85 4 10.28 1 - 3 A Dutt (NED) 2 2 72 12 - 78 6 6/34 13 6.5 12 - 1 4 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 3 3 69 11.3 2 61 5 4/34 12.2 5.3 13.8 1 - 5 LN Rajbanshi (NEP) 3 3 144 24 2 99 5 2/20 19.8 4.12 28.8 - - 6 Sompal Kami (NEP)"}">Sompal Kami (NEP) 3 3 102 17 3 72 4 3/32 18 4.23 25.5 - - 7 BM Scholtz (NAM) 3 3 174 29 6 85 4 4/31 21.25 2.93 43.5 1 - 8 JT Brassell (NAM) 2 2 60 10 1 35 3 2/11 11.66 3.5 20 - - 9 RK Paudel (NEP) 3 3 72 12 1 48 3 1/3 16 4 24 - - 10 K Klein (NED) 2 2 55 9.1 - 48 2 2/21 24 5.23 27.5 - -

Gerhard Erasmus consolidated his position at the top of the list with nine wickets to his name. Kushal Bhurtel takes over the number two position from Aryan Dutt. Bhurtel now has seven wickets in the bag, while Aryan Dutt (6) slips down to number three.

JN Loftie-Eaton's spell of 4/31 has helped him jump to the number four spot on the list. He has accumulated five wickets in three matches at an average of 12.2. Lalit Rajbanshi now finds himself in the fifth spot with five wickets under his name in three matches.

Sompal Kami (4) is sixth, followed by the likes of BM Scholtz (4) and Brassell (3) in seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Rohit Paudel (3) and Kyle Klein (2) occupy the ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

