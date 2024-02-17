ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nepal vs Netherlands (Updated) ft. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh

The second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 took place between Netherlands and Nepal on Saturday at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. After losing their first match against Namibia, Nepal bounced back with a nine-wicket win over the Netherlands.

Kushal Bhurtel ran through the Netherlands' batting unit, picking up four wickets for 20 runs in seven overs. His spell helped the hosts bundle out the Netherlands for 137 runs in the first innings.

Skipper Scott Edwards top-scored for the Netherlands, amassing 33 off 49 balls. Bas de Leede (27) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (23) also played small cameos as well.

Nepal didn’t break a sweat to chase down the score in the second innings. Kushal Bhurtel made an aggressive start, reaching 28 off just 11 balls before getting out. Nepal didn’t lose a single wicket, thereafter, as Aasif Sheikh (54 off 45) and Anil Shah (57 off 36) took their team home comfortably in the end.

ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AK Sah (NEP) 2 2 1 65 57* 65 42 154.76 - 1 - 8 4 2 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 2 2 1 58 54* 58 56 103.57 - 1 - 9 1 3 B Sharki (NEP) 2 1 - 44 44 44 86 51.16 - - - 2 1 4 JN Frylinck (NAM) 1 1 - 34 34 34 53 64.15 - - - 4 0 5 SA Edwards (NED) 1 1 - 33 33 33 49 67.34 - - - 1 0 6 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 1 1 - 31 31 31 30 103.33 - - - 5 0 7 K Bhurtel (NEP) 2 2 - 28 28 14 12 233.33 - - 1 2 3 8 BFW de Leede (NED) 1 1 - 27 27 27 44 61.36 - - - 3 1 9 SA Engelbrecht (NED) 1 1 - 23 23 23 35 65.71 - - - 3 0 10 M van Lingen (NAM) 1 1 - 23 23 23 33 69.69 - - - 3 0

Anil Shah now leads the run-charts with 65 runs to his name in two matches, followed by Aasid Sheikh (58) and Bhim Sharki (44).

Jan Frylink played a 34-run knock in his first game. He has slipped to fourth spot on the list, while Scott Edwards finds himself in fifth after playing a 33-run knock in his first game on Saturday.

Loftie-Eaton occupies the sixth spot with 31 runs to his name, followed by Kushal Bhurtel (28), Bas de Leede (27), and Sybrand Engelbrecht (23) in seventh, eighth, and ninth positions, respectively. Michael van Lingen rounds off the top 10 spots with 23 runs under his belt

ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Erasmus (NAM) 1 1 49 8.1 - 28 5 5/28 5.6 3.42 9.8 - 1 2 K Bhurtel (NEP) 2 1 42 7 - 20 4 4/20 5 2.85 10.5 1 - 3 LN Rajbanshi (NEP) 2 2 102 17 1 52 4 2/20 13 3.05 25.5 - - 4 Sompal Kami (NEP)"}">Sompal Kami (NEP) 2 2 84 14 3 56 4 3/32 14 4 21 - - 5 JT Brassell (NAM) 1 1 30 5 1 11 2 2/11 5.5 2.2 15 - - 6 RK Paudel (NEP) 2 2 30 5 - 19 2 1/3 9.5 3.8 15 - - 7 Trumpelmann (NAM)"}">R Trumpelmann (NAM) 1 1 60 10 - 30 2 2/30 15 3 30 - - 8 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 1 1 18 3 2 5 1 1/5 5 1.66 18 - - 9 VJ Kingma (NED) 1 1 18 3 - 28 1 1/28 28 9.33 18 - -

In the wickets column, Gerhard Erasmus continues to be the highest wicket-taker. He picked up five wickets in the first match played on Thursday. Kushal Bhurtel has jumped to the second spot with four wickets from two matches. The likes of Rajbanshi (4), Sompal Kami (4), and Jack Brassell (2) are at third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

Trumpelmann picked up two wickets in his first game. He moves to the sixth spot on the list. Rohit Paudel has two wickets in two matches, occupying the seventh position. The eighth and ninth positions are currently occupied by Loftie Eaton (1) and Kingma (1), respectively.

