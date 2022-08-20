ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on August 20 after IND vs ZIM 2022 2nd ODI

India continued their dominance in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe with a five-wicket win over the hosts at the Harare Sports Club earlier today (August 20). Sanju Samson played a match-winning knock of 43 runs for the Men in Blue to guide them home in just the 26th over.

Courtesy of this win, India have jumped to the sixth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The side now have 99 points from 14 matches in the tournament. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe remain 12th in the table with 35 points from 17 games.

The Chevrons have suffered big defeats in both matches against India so far. Their net run rate has dipped to -1.125 because of the losses they suffered at the Harare Sports Club.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#SanjuSamson #IndianCricketTeam #CricketTwitter #zimvind Sanju Samson has been in great form so far for India in ODIs Sanju Samson has been in great form so far for India in ODIs 👌🇮🇳#SanjuSamson #IndianCricketTeam #CricketTwitter #zimvind https://t.co/RN5KpIxZBm

Speaking of the second ODI between India and Zimbabwe, Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first. A three-wicket haul from Shardul Thakur helped India bowl their rivals out for 161 runs. The Men in Blue won the game in 25.4 overs.

West Indies drop to seventh position in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings

Nicholas Pooran's team is struggling in the ongoing Super League (Image: Getty).

The West Indies played an ODI match against New Zealand last night (August 19) in Barbados. The home team had the momentum by their side after winning the first one-dayer of the three-match series. However, they lost the second game against the Black Caps by 50 runs.

New Zealand became the fifth team to touch the 100-point mark in the ICC Super League. Meanwhile, the West Indies dropped to the seventh position in the table.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Southee finishes with 4-22 & Boult 3-18 to back up the batsmen's earlier graft and help level the series! #WIvNZ Southee finishes with 4-22 & Boult 3-18 to back up the batsmen's earlier graft and help level the series! #WIvNZ https://t.co/jkaLKQ2YHO

Who will win the New Zealand vs West Indies series? Sound off in the comments box below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar