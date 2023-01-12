ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on January 12 after PAK vs NZ 2023 2nd ODI

New Zealand secured the number one spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after registering a 79-run win in the second ODI against Pakistan on Wednesday (January 11) to level their three-match series

Both Pakistan and New Zealand had an opportunity to bag the top position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table by winning the game at the National Stadium in Karachi. Devon Conway's century ensured that the visitors recorded a comfortable victory.

The win helped New Zealand gain ten points in the standings. They jumped from third to first in the points table, with their total tally now 140 points from 20 games. The visitors have four more games remaining in the league. One of them will take place against Pakistan tomorrow (January 12).

Pakistan, meanwhile, have dropped from second to third position in the standings following their defeat against New Zealand. The Men in Green will look to bounce back tomorrow and secure a 2-1 series win on home soil.

Pakistan will become tabletoppers in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with series win

The final ODI of this series will have the number one spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table on the line.

New Zealand are at the top right now with 140 points, but if Pakistan win tomorrow, they will also have 140 points. Pakistan will overtake the visitors, as they would have more wins in their account.

At the moment, both Pakistan and New Zealand have 13 wins apiece in the Super League. It will be exciting to see which of the two teams wins the series decider tomorrow evening at the National Stadium in Karachi and captures the top spot.

