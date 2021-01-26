ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on January 25

Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in their first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series. Bangladesh have secured the second rank on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings, with three consecutive victories over West Indies. After two comprehensive victories in Dhaka, the hosts won the final one-dayer in Chattogram by 120 runs.

West Indies continue to languish at the bottom of the standings with no point in their account. It is still early days in this race to the Cricket World Cup 2023. The Caribbean team should try to improve its game in the upcoming series because it missed out on a direct qualification last time.

A depleted West Indies squad proved to be no match for the 2018 Asia Cup runners-up. Jason Mohammed won the toss and preferred to bowl first. The visitors got off to an excellent start as Alzarri Joseph removed Liton Das on the match's fifth ball. Najmul Hossain Shanto also lost his wicket in the powerplay.

Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan brought their experience to the fore and registered half-centuries to rescue Bangladesh. The two had a 93-run third-wicket partnership before Joseph dismissed Iqbal. Raymon Reifer rattled Shakib's stumps soon after the all-rounder completed his fifty.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah then finished off the innings in style with quickfire fifties. Rahim hit four fours and two sixes in his 55-ball 64, while Mahmudullah smacked an unbeaten 43-ball 64*, slamming three boundaries and three maximums.

The Bangladeshi batsmen took debutant Keon Harding to the cleaners as they scored 88 runs off his ten overs. West Indies were set a 298-run target to open their account in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Like the previous two ODIs, West Indies' opening pair could not impress much. Kjorn Ottley departed to the pavilion after scoring one run. Sunil Ambris joined him soon as Mustafizur Rahman got the better of the two Caribbean openers inside the first six overs.

Tigers are now at the second spot of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Standings following the 3-0 series victory against West Indies. #BANvWI #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/VZFKI2dJ4t — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 25, 2021

Nkrumah Bonner and Rovman Powell tried their best to take West Indies close to the target. However, the inexperienced lineup bowed down to Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rahman, Shakib, and Soumya Sarkar's bowling skills.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after the Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI series.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Bangladesh hold the second position on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League now

Australia stand at the first position on the table with 40 points from two series. Bangladesh and England have 30 points each, but the former has played one series less than England.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and India retained their positions, while West Indies' net run rate has slumped to -1.893.