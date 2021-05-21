T20 World Cup 2021: ICC to decide the fate of the tournament on June 1

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will decide the fate of the T20 World Cup 2021 when they meet at an executive board meeting on June 1. With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic raging in India, there has been speculation over the past few days that the tournament could be shifted to the UAE.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has scheduled a Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 29, just two days before the ICC meeting. The goal is of the meeting is to reach a consensus and have a well-thought decision ready before attending the ICC meeting.

Speaking to Cricbuzz on the likelihood of moving the tournament to UAE, an informed source said:

"The ICC is not unaware of the situation but one cannot speculate on what will be the decision on June 1. One has to wait and see."

The T20 World Cup 2021 is currently scheduled to be held between October 18 and November 15.

ICC to update the teams on the 'playing conditions' for the WTC final soon

Both India and New Zealand are awaiting the ICC's response about the 'playing conditions' for next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final. As of now, there is no clarity about what will happen if the game ends in a draw or gets washed out.

"Since this is not another bilateral series Test match, we need to know about the playing conditions. There are three basic pointers that we need to know," a senior BCCI official privy to the Indian team's requirements told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "What happens in case of a draw, tie, or an eventual wash-out without at least one innings of both teams not being completed?"

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 18. The ICC and the ECB have decided to allow 4,000 people into the venue to watch the match live and cheer for their team.