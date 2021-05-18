India v England 2016 and India v Australia 2017 not fixed: ICC's response to Al Jazeera's match-fixing allegations

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has quashed the allegations of match-fixing by Al Jazeera's ‘Cricket’s Match Fixers’ broadcast on 27 May 2018.

The Al Jazeera broadcast claimed that two cricket matches (India v England in Chennai in 2016 and India v Australia in Ranchi in 2017) were fixed.

To thoroughly assess these allegations, the ICC engaged four independent betting and cricketing specialists. The passages of play mentioned in the program were examined by these panels, all of whom stated that there isn't any evidence to support the claims.

“We welcome the reporting of alleged corrupt activity within cricket as there is no place for such conduct in our sport, but we also need to be satisfied there is sufficient evidence to sustain charges against participants.

"In the case of the claims aired in this programme, there are fundamental weaknesses in each of the areas we have investigated that make the claims unlikely and lacking in credibility, a viewpoint that has been corroborated by four independent experts," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity said.

ICC opines there is insufficient credible and reliable evidence

The ICC's integrity unit even interviewed the five participants who featured in the program but failed to find any evidence to lay charges as per the ICC anti-corruption code.

“On the basis of the programme, the Participants to the Code who were filmed appear to have behaved in a questionable manner, however, we have been unable to assess the full context of the conversations that took place beyond what was seen on screen versus what the Participants claim actually happened. This combined with the absence of any other credible evidence means there are insufficient grounds to bring charges under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," Marshall added.

Alex Marshall noted that they are ready to re-examine the case if they find any new evidence. In this regard, he said:

“Should any new substantial evidence come to light I will re-examine the case. But at present I am comfortable with the conclusion of the investigation and the thoroughness with which it was undertaken.”