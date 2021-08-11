IND vs ENG 2021: ICC docks two points each from India and England's 2021-23 WTC points tally for slow over-rate in Nottingham Test

Slow over-rates in the recently concluded Test in Nottingham have cost both India and England two points apiece in the 2021-23 World Test Championship points table. The first Test between the two teams at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport and washed out the fifth day.

Resultantly India and England were awarded four points each for the draw. But the ICC penalized both teams for the slow over-rate and deducted two points from their tallies. In addition to that, match referee Chris Broad has also imposed a 40% fine on the match fees of Indian and England players.

A statement issued on the ICC's official website read:

"Both the teams now have two points each in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings heading into the second Test at Lord's. Apart from the point deduction, hosts England were also fined 40% of their match fee for slow over-rate while Virat Kohli's India were also penalized 40% by match referee Chris Broad."

England and India have been fined and docked two points each from their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 tally for slow over-rates in the Nottingham Test.



India and England will now move on to Lord's, where they will clash in the second Test of the series starting Thursday (12 August). Both teams will be eyeing a victory to take the lead in the series.

England call-up Moeen Ali to the Test squad for the second Test against India

After struggling to find the right balance in the first Test due to the absence of Ben Stokes, England's team management has called up Moeen Ali for the second Test. They will be hoping that the off-spinning all-rounder's inclusion will plug holes in the line-up and provide much-needed balance to the side.

Ollie Pope has also returned to the mix after missing the first Test due to a niggle.

England squad for the second Test - Joe Root (Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

