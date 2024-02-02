ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 public ticket ballot open, to close on February 7; check details

Ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 have opened with a public ballot. The ballot will close on February 7. Cricket fans must visit tickets.t20worldcup.com to take part in the same.

The upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29, with 55 matches to be played across nine cities.

On Thursday, February 1, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed through a post on its official website that the public ticket ballot is open. Giving details of the procedure, ICC said:

“The ticket ballot for the event is not based on a first-come-first-served system and all applicants within the seven-day window have an equal chance of obtaining tickets.

“Fans can apply for up to six tickets per match and for as many matches as they want at any stage during the ballot period from now until 23h59 Antigua Standard Time on 7 February 2024,” the ICC release added.

As per details available on the ICC site, over 2,60,000 tickets for the tournament are available, with the price range being $6 to $25.

Following the closure of the public ballot, all the successful applicants will receive an email, containing details of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches they have secured tickets to.

The successful applicants will also be provided with payment links. However, if payment is not completed within the allotted time, the tickets will subsequently be released for general sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

The ICC confirmed that, after the completion of the public ballot, remaining tickets, if any, will be put up for general sale on February 22 at tickets.t20worldcup.com

“Thrilled to launch tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024” - ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley

Sharing his views after the public ballot for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 was opened, ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, asserted that the procedure will give fans from around the world an equal opportunity to apply for tickets.

“We are thrilled to launch tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA, The ticket ballot process will give all fans from across the world an equal opportunity to get their hands on tickets and applications can be made at any point over the next seven days, as long as it is submitted by the closing time and date,” he was quoted as saying on the ICC website.

The Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will begin with a clash between United States vs Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

