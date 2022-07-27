ICC Men's Test Rankings: Shaheen Afridi overtakes Jasprit Bumrah to climb to third spot

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has moved up to the third place in the latest ICC's Men's Test rankings of bowlers released on Wednesday (July 27). The left-armer gained a spot on the list and has now gone past Team India's Jasprit Bumrah.

Shaheen Afridi was last seen in action during his team's Test series opener against Sri Lanka earlier this month. The speedster bagged four wickets in the first innings of the contest.

The 22-year-old picked up a knee injury while fielding during the game. He was ruled out of the ongoing second and final Test of the rubber as a result.

Jasprit Bumrah moved down to the fourth spot, while veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retained his second place in the ICC's Test rankings for bowlers. Australia's Pat Cummins currently sits at the top of the list.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam moves to third place in ICC Men's rankings for Test batters

Babar Azam showcased stunning batting form during Pakistan's first Test against Sri Lanka. He made a significant impact in the game with knocks of 119 and 55 runs and was instrumental in leading his side to a famous victory.

Azam currently occupies the top spot in the ODI and T20I rankings for batters. He is only behind Marnus Labuschange and Joe Root in Tests and is inching closer to the No.1 position in the longer format as well.

With his unbeaten knock of 160, Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafique helped his side chase down a stiff total of 328 in the final innings against Sri Lanka. His batting heroics have helped him jump 23 places on the list.

The right-hander has managed to break into the top 20 for the first time in his career and is currently placed 16th on the ICC's list of Test batters.

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are the only two Indian batters in the list. While Pant is in fifth place, Sharma is holding on to the ninth spot.

