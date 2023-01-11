ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma move higher among batters after India's impressive performance in Guwahati

India's comprehensive 67-run win over Sri Lanka in Guwahati on January 10 saw a number of players from the Men in Blue move up by a few spots in the latest ICC ODI Rankings.

Virat Kohli started 2023 exactly the way in which he had ended 2022, by smashing another ODI hundred. This has taken him two spots higher into sixth position among batters, with 726 rating points.

Captain Rohit Sharma was also impressive on his comeback from injury, scoring a blazing 83 from 67 balls. The knock took him into eighth position with 715 rating points, leapfrogging England's Jonny Bairstow.

Shreyas Iyer, who scored 28 runs, held onto his 15th rank, while young Shubman Gill moved two spots up to 36th, thanks to his quickfire 70 against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya slid down three places into 76th among batters after a failure with the bat in the first ODI, scoring just 14 runs.

Mohammed Siraj breaks into top 20 of ICC ODI Rankings among bowlers

Mohammed Siraj's opening spell proved to be crucial in India's win as his twin strikes put Sri Lanka firmly on the back foot. In a high-scoring encounter, he managed superb figures of 2/30 from his seven overs and has risen to the 18th spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/58 in 10 overs) and Mohammed Shami (1/67 in nine overs) weren't quite able to perform to their potential against the Lankans. They slid down a place each into the 32nd and 47th spot respectively among bowlers.

Axar Patel also endured a tough outing against Sri Lanka, conceding 58 runs in his 10 overs and failing to pick up a wicket. However, his great recent form has seen him break into the top 100 of the ICC ODI Rankings among bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav continues to remain at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings among batters. Yadav has simply been unstoppable and has already scored three centuries in the format, breaking the barrier of 900 rating points too in the process.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

