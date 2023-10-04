ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

This year’s competition will be the 13th edition of the ICC event. India had earlier hosted the World Cup in 1987, 1996 and 2011. However, those editions had co-hosts as well. In 2023, India will be hosting the ODI World Cup solely for the first time.

The tournament kicks off with a clash between 2019 finalists England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The league stage will be played in a round robin format. All ten participating nations will face the other nine teams once. After tht, the top four sides will qualify for the semifinals.

The first semifinal of the 2023 World Cup will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. The second will be at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata a day later. The grand final of the competition will be at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

England are the defending champions in the Men’s ODI World Cup. India won the trophy when the event was last held in the country in 2011.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star has bagged the rights for live telecast of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. As such, all games of the tournament will be available live on Star Sports network channels. The day games will begin at 10:30 am IST, while day-night matches will start at 2 pm IST.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the opening game of the World Cup between England and New Zealand will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sport 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the 2023 ODI World Cup will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

In some great news for cricket fans, all the games of the mega tournament will be live streamed for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app.