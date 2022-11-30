ICC Rankings: Kane Williamson and Tom Latham make huge gains in ODIs

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and his deputy Tom Latham have made significant gains in the latest ICC rankings for ODIs, released on Wednesday (November 30). Williamson surged a spot above to enter the top ten list for batters, and Latham made a ten-place rise to No.18.

The development comes after the two players shared a partnership of an unbeaten 221 runs for the fourth wicket in the first ODI against India in Auckland. That eventually helped the hosts win the series 1-0 after rain played spoilsport in the remaining two games.

Latham scored an unbeaten 145 off 104, including five sixes and 19 fours. Williamson remained unbeaten on 94 off 98, hitting a six and seven fours.

Among the Indian batters, Shreyas Iyer, who scored 80 and 49 in the first and third ODI, respectively, surged six places up to No. 27. Shubman Gill also gained three spots to rise to No. 34 after scoring 108 runs in three innings.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli dropped a place to eighth in the latest ICC rankings after being rested for the ODIs against New Zealand, while England wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow rose to seventh.

India captain Rohit Sharma lost a rating point but remained ninth in the rankings. Both Sharma and Kohli can improve their standings by performing well in the upcoming three-game ODI series in Bangladesh, starting in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4).

Meanwhile, a series win for Afghanistan over Sri Lanka saw centurion Ibrahim Zadran make huge gains. He rose 73 spots to No. 122, while his opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz surged up 21 spots to No. 48. Rahmat Shah’s half-century helped him stay at joint No.22.

ICC Rankings: Matt Henry enters top 5 in bowlers list; Wanindu Hasaranga breaks into top 10 for all-rounders

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry rose four spots to No. 5 in the latest ICC rankings for bowlers after his economical spells in the recently concluded ODI series against India. He picked up only one wicket in three games, though.

Another Kiwi speedster, Lockie Ferguson, who emerged as the pick of the bowlers in the first ODI with 3-59, surged up three spots to No.32 in the rankings.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who shone with two wickets and 66 off 46 balls in the first ODI against Afghanistan in a losing cause, rose nine spots in the all-rounders rankings to No.8.

