ICC releases schedule of warm-up fixtures ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the warm-up fixtures of the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1 in West Indies and USA. As reported earlier, Team India will play only a solitary warm-up game, which will take place against Bangladesh on June 1, but the venue for the same is yet to be decided.
The venues staging the 16 warm-up games are Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago. 16 practice fixtures will take place, including that of South Africa, who will feature in an intra-squad game on May 29 in Florida.
The warm-up matches for the T20 World Cup will be 20 overs per side, but will not have any official status and teams can field their full 15 players. The fixture between West Indies and Australia at the Queen Park's Oval in Trinidad & Tobago on May 30 will be open for fans.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches:
Monday, May 27:
Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday, May 28:
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida
Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday, May 29:
South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida
Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, May 30:
Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Friday, May 31:
Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida
Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Saturday, June 1:
Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA
England will be the defending champions at the T20 World Cup 2024. They beat Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) two years ago.