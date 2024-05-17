ICC releases schedule of warm-up fixtures ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the warm-up fixtures of the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1 in West Indies and USA. As reported earlier, Team India will play only a solitary warm-up game, which will take place against Bangladesh on June 1, but the venue for the same is yet to be decided.

The venues staging the 16 warm-up games are Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago. 16 practice fixtures will take place, including that of South Africa, who will feature in an intra-squad game on May 29 in Florida.

The warm-up matches for the T20 World Cup will be 20 overs per side, but will not have any official status and teams can field their full 15 players. The fixture between West Indies and Australia at the Queen Park's Oval in Trinidad & Tobago on May 30 will be open for fans.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches:

Monday, May 27:

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, May 28:

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Wednesday, May 29:

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Thursday, May 30:

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Friday, May 31:

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Saturday, June 1:

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA

England will be the defending champions at the T20 World Cup 2024. They beat Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) two years ago.