ICC reveal list of nominees for Men's Player of the month for December 2022; Babar Azam leads the pack of names 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have revealed the list of nominees for the Men's Player of the month for December 2022. The three-man list is dominated by batters as the month saw a flurry of Test match action in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam leads the list after being among the runs in the ongoing home season. The ace batter reached the three-figure mark twice in December - during the first Test against England and the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand. He scored 523 runs at an average of 65.37 across eight innings.

Despite being in a relatively good run of form, he slid to No.3 in the ICC rankings for Test batters. While he reached his career-highest rating of 882 points, he could not keep up with the Australian duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who are piling on the runs Down Under in their home season as well.

The second nominee comes in the form of England newbie Harry Brook. The talented youngster had a memorable maiden overseas tour after being adjudged as the player of the series for his exploits. During the three-match series against Pakistan, the batter scored three centuries, ending up with 468 runs at an average of 93.60.

He filled the void left by Jonny Bairstow's absence comfortably as he dominated the depleted Pakistan bowling unit on a consistent basis. His contributions played a crucial part in the Ben Stokes-led side securing a ruthless 3-0 whitewash over the Men in Green.

The final nominee comes in the form of yet another batter, but this time around it is a left-handed batter for a change. Travis Head is reaching new heights after cementing his place in the Australian middle-order. The Adelaide-born batter is having a memorable home season, much like the majority of Australian batters.

Travis Head occupies the No.4 spot in the ICC rankings for Test batters. He slammed a career-high 175 during the first Test against the West Indies and followed it up with two more fifties in December to end the month with 455 runs at an average of 91.

Babar Azam is currently partaking in the final Test of their home season against New Zealand. Similarly, Travis Head took the field against South Africa in Sydney for the New Year's Test and scored a counter-attacking 70 off 59 deliveries. Harry Brook, on the other hand, will next be seen in his maiden ODI series during England's tour of South Africa later this month.

Jos Buttler is the reigning ICC Player of the month after leading England to the T20 World Cup

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler won the ICC Player of the month award for November 2022 after leading his side to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He led from the front with crucial knocks against New Zealand in the Super 12s stage as well as the final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Who will be crowned as the player of the month for their exploits in December 2022 among the three nominees? Let us know what you think.

