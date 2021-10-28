ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "Back to the grind" - Mohammad Shami reacts for the first time after online trolling

Team India fast bowler Mohammad Shami, who looked off-color in India's first T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan, has returned to training for the match against New Zealand on Sunday.

Incidentally, Shami was subjected to racial slurs after India went down against arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets. The 31-year-old, who returned to training for the first time since then, was seen imparting some knowledge to the youngsters.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Mohammad Shami wrote:

"Back to the grind. Had a productive training session and loved talking to our young talented cricketers. Looking forward to our next game against NZ."

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were seen sharing some advice with young pacers Avesh Khan and Umran Malik during India's training session.

Avesh and Umran impressed with their skills during the recently concluded IPL 2021 and were asked to stay back in the UAE to help with India's preparation.

Gautam Gambhir slams Mohammad Shami's trollers

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir snapped back at the trollers who questioned Mohammad Shami's integrity after the game against Pakistan.

In his column for the Times Of India, the cricketer-turned-politician wrote:

"...India lose to Pakistan on Sunday. By Monday/Tuesday Mohammad Shami's integrity towards his team and country was being questioned. How ridiculous can that be? Is it to say that Jasprit Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar Kumar were more committed because they belong to a certain religion? Where are we heading?"

Meanwhile, many cricketers, current and past, have rallied behind Mohammad Shami after he was subjected to online abuse.

The pacer will be back in action against New Zealand on October 31 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is a must-win game for India after a defeat in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener.

