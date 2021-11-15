"Just wanted to get out there and have a presence" - Mitchell Marsh on hitting the first-ball six in T20 World Cup final

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner displayed their batting might as Australia routed New Zealand by eight wickets to win their maiden men's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Marsh launched an onslaught on the Kiwi bowlers with a first-ball six and didn't look back since then. He first forged a 92-run second-wicket stand with David Warner (53 off 38) before adding another 58 with Glenn Maxwell to take the Aussies home.

FIFTY for Mitchell Marsh!

About hitting Adam Milne for a six off the very first delivery he faced, Mitchell Marsh said at the post-match presentation:

"Just wanted to get out there and have a presence. Big Marcus Stoinis always talks to me about having a presence in the contest and to go out there and play my game. It feels unbelievable."

Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 77 runs off 50 deliveries, including six boundaries and four sixes, and helped Australia go past New Zealand's total with seven balls to spare in what turned out to be yet another one-sided final between the Trans-Tasman rivals.

"I absolutely jumped at that" - Mitchell Marsh batting at No.3

627 - Mitchell Marsh in 2021

531 - Aaron Finch in 2018

515 - D'Arcy Short in 2018

506 - Glenn Maxwell in 2018



Marsh became the first male Australian to score 600+ T20I runs in a calendar year.

Most runs for Australia in men's T20Is in a calendar year:
627 - Mitchell Marsh in 2021
531 - Aaron Finch in 2018
515 - D'Arcy Short in 2018
506 - Glenn Maxwell in 2018

Marsh became the first male Australian to score 600+ T20I runs in a calendar year.

With the big guns missing for the West Indies and Bangladesh tours leading up to the T20 World Cup, it was Mitchell Marsh's opportunity to cement his place in the side. And the all-rounder grabbed it with both hands. Although Australia had a disastrous run, Marsh was a shining light.

When quizzed about the new role, Marsh said:

"The coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and they told me I was going to bat at 3 in the tournament. I absolutely jumped at that. Everyone in the Australian setup backed me with it."

Mitchell Marsh accumulated 375 runs, including four fifties and three 40s at No.3 in 10 T20Is, in the last three months and possibly brought out his best performance when it mattered the most.

The Marsh family will remember this knock for a very, very long time.

