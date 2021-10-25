ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das fined for breaching code of conduct

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh batter Liton Das have been reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct during their T20 World Cup 2021 game on Sunday.

Kumara was fined 25% of his match fees, while Das was slapped with a 15% fine. Both were fined for breaching level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Rex Clementine @RexClementine Lahiru Kumara loses 25 percent of his match fee and gets a demerit point for breaching the code of conduct following his provocation of Liton Das yesterday. Das loses 15 percent of his match fee and a demerit point. Lahiru Kumara loses 25 percent of his match fee and gets a demerit point for breaching the code of conduct following his provocation of Liton Das yesterday. Das loses 15 percent of his match fee and a demerit point. https://t.co/beNgzSY6j4

In a statement released, the ICC said:

"In the recently concluded Group B, Super 12 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Sunday in Sharjah, Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladeshi batter Liton Das Kumar were both fined for breaching level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel."

Lahiru Kumara breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to, “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

On the other hand, Liton Das Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

ICC match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction on the players. Both Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das pleaded guilty and accepted the fines and thus, no formal hearing was required.

Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das engaged in verbal battle

The incident took place in the sixth over after the dismissal of Liton Das in the Bangladesh innings. Soon after that, Lahiru Kumara walked towards Das exchanging some words which provoked the Bangladesh batter.

Also Read

Liton reacted in an aggressive manner which needed intervention from the umpires.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka had the last laugh, beating Bangladesh by five wickets. Chasing 172 runs, the Islanders rode on half-centuries from Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa to chase down the total with seven balls to spare.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar