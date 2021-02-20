PCB planning to push for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 relocation outside India

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani has stated they will push the ICC to move the upcoming T20 World Cup outside India if the hosts do not guarantee visas to Pakistani players and fans.

The political tension between India and Pakistan has not allowed the two nations to compete in a bilateral cricket series since 2012. The two arch-rivals have only faced off at ICC events.

The Pakistan cricket team and fans were present at the previous T20 World Cup in India. However, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani recently revealed they plan to push for ICC T20 World Cup 2021's relocation to the UAE if the Indian government does not give them written assurance.

"There is a need to change the 'Big Three'. We are not seeking written assurance for the visas of the national team only, but for the fans, officials and journalists as well. We have told the ICC that India should give written assurances by the end of March so that we know where we stand or we will push for the relocation of the World Cup from India to UAE," Ehsan Mani said in a virtual interaction with reporters on Saturday (February 20).

It is pertinent to note BCCI had handed over the Asia Cup 2018 hosting rights to the Emirates Cricket Board because of this issue. It will be interesting to see if the Indian cricket-governing body takes the same route again.

Pakistan has never beaten India in the ICC T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan faced off in the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup Final

India and Pakistan have faced each other five times at the ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue came out on top in all five meetings. In their previous battle, India defeated Pakistan by six wickets.

The chances of the ICC T20 World Cup being relocated are slim, especially since BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had already launched the tournament trophy a few months ago. India has not hosted an ICC event since 2016 and it is highly likely the Indian cricket team will play this big tournament on home soil.