ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "Rishabh Pant is a better batsman than Ishan Kishan at No.5" - Dinesh Karthik

Veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik believes Ishan Kishan feeds well in the top-order and should play as an opener if at all in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

India face a couple of selection dilemmas going into their campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Ahead of the tie, Karthik stressed that Ishan doesn't fit in the middle-order ahead of Rishabh Pant.

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli

SuryaKumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant

Hardik Pandya

R Jadeja

B Kumar

Mohd Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

Varun Chakravathy Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for their opening match of the #T20WorldCup2021 . Here is my playing 11 for today’s match RohitKL RahulSuryaKumar YadavRishabh PantHardik PandyaR JadejaB KumarMohd ShamiJasprit BumrahVarun Chakravathy #INDvPAK Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for their opening match of the #T20WorldCup2021 . Here is my playing 11 for today’s match Rohit

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli

SuryaKumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant

Hardik Pandya

R Jadeja

B Kumar

Mohd Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

Varun Chakravathy#INDvPAK

Previewing the India-Pakistan high-voltage clash on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik said:

"If Ishan [Kishan] plays, he has to open. There is no other spot for him in this batting order. I am saying that because the reason he was dropped from Mumbai Indians was because he was batting at No.4. I don't think he enjoys batting in the middle-order as much as he likes opening."

He continued:

"It's a different feeling when you cross the powerplay and play the spinners than when you walk out and see seven fielders outside. It's different ball game altogether. Definitely, Rishabh Pant is a better batsman than Ishan Kishan at No.5."

Incidentally, Rishabh Pant has been extremely successful in the middle-order and holds the key for India in the multi-nation tournament in the UAE and Oman.

"India have a clear upper hand" - Dinesh Karthik on Pakistan tie

The hype of the high-voltage encounter is at an all-time high with former cricketers and experts coming out with their predictions. Dinesh Karthik, who has played 32 T20Is for his country, also backed Virat Kohli & Co. to continue their winning run against Pakistan in ICC events.

Also Read

"I am very very confident that India will have a fabulous day tomorrow. India obviously has a more talented team and they have been in UAE for a longer time. They have the upper hand and they are very solid, well-oiled team. If they play to their potential, they will dominate it, even if they don't, they will scrap victory tomorrow," Dinesh Karthik concluded.

So far, India have clashed with Pakistan 5 times in the T20 World Cups, winning all of them. India will be desperate to keep their record intact and start the tournament on a winning note.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee