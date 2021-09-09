ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Suryakumar Yadav reacts after maiden World Cup call

Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, slated to take place between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

Excited for his maiden World Cup call, Suryakumar Yadav thanked his coaches and family for their constant love and support. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Dreams do come true. Very honored and emotional on getting this opportunity to represent my country in the T20 World Cup. BIG thank you to my coaches and family for their sacrifices and constant love & support. Completely overwhelmed on receiving so many wishes."

After a dream run in the last couple of IPL seasons, Suryakumar Yadav was rewarded with an international call-up earlier this year against England. He made an immediate impact with the bat and also earned himself an ODI call-up.

So far, Suryakumar Yadav has played three ODIs, scoring 124 runs at an average of 62 while he averages 46.33 in shortest format.

Although new to the international arena, the Mumbai-born cricketer has shown great adaptability and proven that he is here to stay.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Suryakumar Yadav will be seen in action next during second phase of IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians star will be seen in action next during the second half of IPL 2021, slated to commence on September 19 in the UAE. He will play a vital role as MI look to defend their title in the UAE.

Suryakumar Yadav had a good run in the first half, scoring 173 runs from seven matches, and will hope to keep up the solid form in the lead up to the ICC T20 World Cup.

Mumbai Indians begin their campaign against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.

