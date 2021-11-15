"We knew our backs were against the wall" - Aaron Finch on T20 World Cup win

Aaron Finch was a proud captain after becoming the first Australian team to win the T20 World Cup title. They did so by beating New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday in Dubai.

Not many counted the Aussies as probable winners heading into the tournament after defeats against West Indies and Bangladesh. But they played some extravagant cricket when it mattered the most to win their maiden T20 title.

Speaking at the end of the game, Aaron Finch said:

"This one's huge. To be the first Australian team to do it. So proud of the guys. (Bangladesh game being the turning points) We knew our backs were against the wall and I think if you keep putting people in that situation, they will fight. That was fantastic. Extremely proud of the boys tonight."

The defeat against England in the Super 12 clash put Australia under immense pressure. They played an aggressive brand of cricket since then to do the impossible.

They defeated Bangladesh and West Indies in their last two group games. They then Pakistan in the semi-final to reach the final, where they beat neighbours New Zealand to bring the glory days back.

"It was like poking a bear" - Aaron Finch on David Warner

David Warner entered the T20 World Cup on the back of being left out of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in the IPL 2021. However, the southpaw was back in his element on the biggest stage.

Aaron Finch showered praise on David Warner, who answered his critics in style.

"Warner was unbelievable. I can't believe people were writing him off. That's how he plays. It was like poking a bear," Finch continued.

David Warner won the player of the tournament. He finished with 289 runs at an average of 48.16, including a crucial half-century in the final against the Kiwis.

Australia played as a team and everyone chipped in with significant performances when it mattered the most. Aaron Finch lauded the efforts of the players throughout the entire tournament.

"Zampa was exceptional as well. He controlled the tournament and got big wickets. Mitch Marsh, what a way to start. He put pressure on New Zealand from the start. Matty Wade came in under an injury cloud and got the job done. He came in the semi-final alongside Marcus Stoinis and did the business," Aaron Finch concluded.

Speaking of the game, New Zealand posted 172 runs riding on Kane Williamson's 85 after being asked to bat first. Australia lost skipper Finch early in the run chase, but David Warner and Mitchell Marsh added 92 runs for the second wicket. Marsh added another 58 runs with Glenn Maxwell to take the Aussies home to their maiden T20 title.

