ICC T20 World Cup: "Not sure if Australia's top four give me confidence"- Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg is worried about his country's chances at this year's T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE. Australia have recently been beaten comprehensively by the West Indies (by a 4-1 margin) in the T20Is.

They are without the services of arguably their best batsman in Steve Smith with his participation in the T20 World Cup is still in doubt. Skipper Aaron Finch's knee injury has been another huge worry for the Aussies as their preparations for the showpiece event look well off track.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained how Australia are highly dependent on their top order to fire. The uncertainty in the top four is something that Hogg is worried about.

"I am worried about Australia's middle-order. They just rely so heavily on the likes of Maxwell, Warner, and Finch at the top of the order. I don't know whether Smith is there and I don't know whether the form of those top four give me confidence in that particular tournament," Brad Hogg stated.

Hogg also explained why he feels West Indies and England are favorites to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1 of the T20 World Cup. He added:

"I just think the West Indies have got a good power game which is very hard to stop in the short format. This is where they are the most dominant in their brand of cricket. So they will get into the semifinals. And I think England with their aggressive cricket too will outplay the likes of South Africa and Australia."

Brad Hogg picks India and New Zealand to qualify from Group 2

Brad Hogg Picked Top 4 Semifinalist for the T20 World Cup:-



•India.

•New Zealand.

•England.

•West Indies. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 21, 2021

Brad Hogg believes India and New Zealand will start as favorites to qualify from Group 2. Although Pakistan are a good T20I side, Hogg wasn't impressed with their showing against England.

Hogg did not rule out the possibility of Afghanistan causing an upset and making a shock entry into the semifinals.

"I think it is going to be India and New Zealand from that particular group. The way Pakistan played against England in the T20s, they looked out of sorts and don't seem to have a strong middle-order. Afghanistan have the ability to upset all these three teams and slip into a semifinal spot," Brad Hogg signed off.

Edited by Diptanil Roy