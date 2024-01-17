ICC T20I Rankings: Axar Patel breaks into Top 5 among bowlers; Yashasvi Jaiswal takes massive leap into Top 10 among batters

Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel has taken another big stride by breaking into the top five bowlers in the ICC T20I Rankings after an impressive performance against Afghanistan in Indore. Axar won the Player of the Match award for his fine figures of 2/17.

This was Patel's third Player of the Match performance in his previous four T20Is, proving just how crucial he has become for the Men in Blue in T20Is. He has now reached a career-high 667 rating points, occupying the fifth spot and swapping places with compatriot Ravi Bishnoi who is just a point behind.

Not long ago, Bishnoi was the No.1 ranked T20I bowler, and despite the recent dip, the wrist spinner shines for India in the top 10 T20I bowlers, as per the latest ICC rankings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube get massive boosts in ICC T20I Rankings

Yashasvi Jaiswal once again proved why he had the X-factor that the Indian team need in the shortest format, with a sensational 68 off just 34 balls in Indore against Afghanistan. The knock helped him to rise to the sixth spot in the ICC T20I Rankings among batters, with a staggering 739 rating points.

Shivam Dube has enjoyed an incredible comeback to the Indian team with scores of 60* and 63* in the first two T20Is. He also picked up a couple of wickets so far and such performances have seen him rise 210 places into the 59th position among all-rounders in the latest ICC T20I Rankings.

Among the ODI rankings, Wanindu Hasaranga produced thrilling figures of 7/19 on comeback against Zimbabwe and has risen to 40th spot among bowlers. Maheesh Theekshana also had an impressive performance in the ODI series and has broken into the top 10 among bowlers, with 648 rating points and level on 8th spot with Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

