ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja becomes No. 1 all-rounder, Kohli and Pant move up after 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Ravindra Jadeja has made it to the summit of the ICC Test Rankings among all-rounders after a stellar performance against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Mohali. Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 175 with the bat and also picked up nine wickets as Sri Lanka were blown away by an innings and 222 runs.

West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder earlier held the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings. Following his Mohali heroics, Jadeja climbed two places to dislodge him from the top with 406 rating points.

Despite performing well with both the bat and the ball, Ravichandran Ashwin has slipped one rung to third with 347 rating points.

Kohli, Pant move up in ICC Test rankings among batters

Virat Kohli had a landmark moment in his Test career, having played his 100th red-ball game for India at Mohali. He couldn't reach the much-awaited 71st international hundred, but made a solid 45. It has helped Kohli jump two spots to fifth in the ICC Test rankings for batters with 763 rating points.

Rishabh Pant too continued his good form with the bat against Sri Lanka, scoring a whirlwind 96 in the first Test. This sensational knock has helped him break into the top 10 of the Test rankings among batters. The 24-year-old now sits in 10th position with 723 rating points.

Star Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, meanwhile, continued his incredible run in Test cricket with a fine knock of 90 against Pakistan at Rawalpindi. With this, he has retained his top spot in the Test rankings among batters with a staggering 936 rating points.

Among bowlers, the likes of Ashwin, Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah retained their respective second, fourth and 10th spots in the rankings. The only change in the top 10 was Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner leapfrogging Australia's Josh Hazlewood into eighth place with 777 rating points.

