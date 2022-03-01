Harmanpreet Kaur gains one spot in ICC Women’s ODI rankings after scoring fifty in 5th ODI vs New Zealand

India women’s batter Harmanpreet Kaur gained one spot to move to the No.20 position in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings for batters.

Kaur, who was in desperate need of runs ahead of the World Cup, scored a 66-ball 63 in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand. Her innings helped India register a consolation win after they lost the first four matches.

Smriti Mandhana, who scored 71 and Mithali Raj, who registered an unbeaten fifty in the same match, have retained their No.8 and No.2 rankings respectively.

Deepti Sharma moved up one spot in the bowling charts. She is now at No.12, having registered figures of 1/49 in four overs and 2/42 in 10 overs in the fourth and fifth ODIs respectively.

Alyssa Healy continues to rule the batting charts. Jess Jonassen and Ellyse Perry also maintained their position as the No.1-ranked bowler and all-rounder respectively.

Amelia Kerr rises in ICC Women’s ODI rankings following stellar show against India

ICC @ICC In the latest



Amelia Kerr continues to rise

Notable changes in batters list



Details bit.ly/3sw2T08 In the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings:Amelia Kerr continues to riseNotable changes in batters listDetails 📈 In the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings: 🔹 Amelia Kerr continues to rise🔹 Notable changes in batters list Details ➡️ bit.ly/3sw2T08 https://t.co/hvgus0HTcm

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr has made significant gains in the ICC Women's ODI player rankings following her impressive showing against India in the last two ODIs.

Kerr has jumped five places and is at No.17 in the rankings for batters. The 21-year-old gained four places in the bowling charts and occupies the No.17 spot in that list as well. Further, the in-form cricketer moved up two positions to enter the into the top five of ICC Women’s ODI player rankings for all-rounders.

In the fourth ODI against India, which was reduced to a 20-over contest, Kerr hammered an unbeaten 68 off just 33 balls. In the fifth and final ODI, she contributed 68 in 75 balls.

On the bowling front, Kerr picked up 3/30 in 3.5 overs in the fourth ODI to help New Zealand successfully defend a score of 191. In the fifth match of the series, she registered figures of 1/55. Although India won the last game, New Zealand clinched the series 4-1.

Meanwhile, Amy Satterthwaite, who scored a 16-ball 32 in the fourth match, has dropped down four positions and now occupies the No.7 spot in the ICC Women's ODI rankings for batters.

Teams are gearing up for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, which will begin with the New Zealand vs West Indies clash at Mount Maunganui on March 4. The final will be held on April 3.

Edited by Samya Majumdar