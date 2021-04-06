ICC Women’s ODI rankings: Pacer Shikha Pandey in Top 10; Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj unmoved

Indian Women’s pacer Shikha Pandey has moved up one spot to No. 10 in the latest ICC Women’s ODI rankings for bowlers. Pandey has 610 points to her name, although she last played an ODI in November 2019.

Among other Indian bowlers, Jhulan Goswami is steady at No. 5 and Poonam Yadav at No. 8. Jess Jonassen leads the ICC Women’s ODI rankings for bowlers.

Megan Schutt, who claimed 4 for 32 in the record triumph (22nd consecutive win) against New Zealand, has gained one place to reach No. 2 in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings. Nicola Carey, who took 3-34, moved to a career-best 37th place in the rankings.

As for batting, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Mithali Raj have retained their seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Mandhana has 710 points to her name, while Raj has one less.

The ICC Women’s ODI rankings for batswomen is led by Tammy Beaumont (765 points). South Africa's Lizelle Lee has retained the No. 2 spot.

Among all-rounders, Deepti Sharma is the only Indian to feature in the top 10. She is in fifth place with 343 points.

Australians make significant gains in ICC Women’s ODI rankings

Australia’s Alyssa Healy - who hit an unbeaten 65 against New Zealand Women in the first ODI - has risen two spots to No. 3 in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings for batting with 753 points.

Ellyse Perry - who scored an unbeaten 56 not out in the same match - has retained her No. 9 spot and has 701 points to her name. Ashleigh Gardner’s 53 not out from 41 balls saw her enter the top 30 of the rankings.

For New Zealand’s Lauren Down, her innings of 90 hoisted her 55 places to No. 62 in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings for batters.

Australia defeated New Zealand by six wickets with 69 balls to spare to register their 22nd consecutive ODI win in the first one-dayer. With the triumph, the team broke the record for most successive ODI wins.

The earlier record was held by Australia’s men team, who registered 21 wins under Ricky Ponting in 2003.