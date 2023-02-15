The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team faced off against West Indies in their second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, February 15 in Cape Town.

West Indies won the toss in the contest and opted to bat first. They managed to score 53/1 in 10 overs before the drinks break. During the break, a few Indian players consumed fruits on the field, brought in from the dugout by a substitute player.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a small clip on their official Instagram handle. You can watch it below:

West Indies post 118/6 in 20 overs against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

After West Indies chose to bat first, Pooja Vastrakar delivered an early blow to them by dismissing captain Hayley Matthews (2) in the second over. Stafanie Taylor (42 off 40 balls) and Shemaine Campbelle (30 off 36 balls) steadied things after losing an early wicket. However, both of them played sedate knocks and could not score briskly.

Deepti Sharma (3/15) sent the duo to the pavilion in the 14th over to give timely breakthroughs to her side. The middle-order batters also failed to provide the finishing touches, as West Indies could only reach 118/6 after 20 overs.

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Stafanie Taylor reflected on West Indies' batting performance and said:

"It feels nice to be back out there and get some runs. Just wish that I was there till the end. It's not the total we wanted. We spoke about getting 140+ against a good Indian side. We didn't get there but hopefully, we can do our best with the ball.

"I'm feeling much better today but won't be able to bowl just yet. Hopefully, before the tournament ends. The pitch is really good and the conditions shouldn't change much by the looks of it. We have to bowl in the right areas to try and defend this total."

ICC @ICC



She becomes the first India international to reach the landmark in T20Is.



Follow LIVE : bit.ly/WIvIND-T20WC



#WIvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp A big milestone for Indian spinner Deepti SharmaShe becomes the first India international to reach the landmark in T20Is.Follow LIVE A big milestone for Indian spinner Deepti Sharma 🌟She becomes the first India international to reach the landmark in T20Is.Follow LIVE 📝: bit.ly/WIvIND-T20WC #WIvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp https://t.co/Iq52X69G5Q

At the time of writing, India are at 60/3 after nine overs, in a chase of 119.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes