ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Meg Lanning pips Beth Mooney to claim top spot among batters

The captain of the Australian women's team, Meg Lanning has replaced her teammate Beth Mooney at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Rankings among batters, released on July 26. The 30-year-old was sensational with the bat in the tri-series against Pakistan and Ireland.

Australia were easily the best out of the three teams and although two of their games were abandoned due to rain, Lanning showed why she is one of the best in the business. She scored 113 runs in two innings, including a blistering 74 against Ireland.

ICC @ICC



Meg Lanning, what a player!



Details bit.ly/3zxKXpn The new No.1 T20I batter in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's Player RankingsMeg Lanning, what a player!Details The new No.1 T20I batter in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's Player Rankings 👑 Meg Lanning, what a player! Details 👉 bit.ly/3zxKXpn https://t.co/EX034rFE5z

This helped Lanning gain 10 rating points and displace her teammate Mooney from the first position. Tahlia McGrath is also proving to be a consistent performer for the Aussies. Her impressive half-century in the tri-series helped her rise to 13th position in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings among batters.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen and all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner consolidated their positions in the top 10 of the ICC Women's T20I Rankings among bowlers and all-rounders respectively. Jonassen and Gardner were both in 10th position in their respective categories, but have now risen to sixth and seventh respectively.

ICC @ICC A new No.1 batter

Khaka rises up

Big gain for Gardner



Plenty of movement in the latest A new No.1 batterKhaka rises upBig gain for GardnerPlenty of movement in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings 🔹 A new No.1 batter 🔹 Khaka rises up 🔹 Big gain for Gardner Plenty of movement in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings 📈

Wolvaardt, Bosch rise in ICC Women's T20I Rankings despite 0-3 whitewash

South Africa Women had a pretty difficult time against England Women in the three-match ODI and T20I series ahead of the the Commonwealth Games 2022. The hosts flexed their muscles and absolutely blew away the Proteas 3-0 in both the formats.

However, Laura Wolvaardt had an impressive series individually. She scored 89 runs in the three T20Is and rose to 14th position. Anne Bosch (21st) and Tazmin Brits (24th) also had something to show for their performances.

England were rampant with Katherine Brunt being the chief destroyer with the ball. She picked up five wickets in the series and now sits in third position in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings among bowlers.

Sophie Ecclestone continues to reign supreme at the top of the rankings among bowlers. Her blazing 33*(12) and a couple of wickets in the last T20I enabled her to take a giant leap to 16th position among all-rounders.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far