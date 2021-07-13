ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma maintains top spot among batters, Nat Sciver breaks into top 10

Indian women's batting sensation Shafali Verma has maintained the top spot in the ICC Women's T20I rankings for batters. The 17-year-old missed out in the first T20I against England Women but bounced back with a blistering 48 in the second T20I.

Fellow opener Smriti Mandhana got a couple of decent starts and is in fourth position in the ICC Women's T20I rankings.

England all-rounder Nat Sciver has climbed a couple of spots to enter the top 10 in the ICC Women's T20I rankings among batters after her impressive performances in the series against India. Sciver scored a match-winning half-century in the first T20I and that helped her improve her ranking to ninth. She continues to be one of England Women's main batters.

Nat Sciver takes top spot among all-rounders in ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Nat Sciver has also bettered her previous position by one as she takes the top spot among all-rounders in the ICC Women's T20 rankings. She has been simply brilliant against India in the two T20Is so far. Sciver has bowled six overs, giving away just 36 runs and picking up a couple of wickets.

India's Deepti Sharma had an impressive performance in the second T20I, scoring a crucial 24 runs and also picking up figures of 1-18 with the ball. Her Player of the Match performance has helped her hold onto fifth position in the ICC Women's T20I rankings.

England Women were hopeful of sealing the series with a win in the second T20I. They also looked to be on course after they restricted the visitors to just 148-4 in their 20 overs.

But India Women were determined to fight until the very end and they eventually made the total out of reach for the hosts. Poonam Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-17 from four overs. The two teams will now go head-to-head in the decider on Wednesday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee