"Enjoy each and every moment and bring the cup home" - Ruturaj Gaikwad wishes Indian women's team ahead of World Cup opener

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad sent the Indian women's team his best wishes on the eve of their opening encounter at the 2022 ODI World Cup. India will play Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in their first match of the tournament tomorrow.

Ahead of the contest, Ruturaj Gaikwad said that hoped the players would perform to their full potential and bring the World Cup home. The 25-year old also shared his excitement about seeing Smriti Mandhana bat at the World Cup. In this regard, Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

"Hello everyone, just wishing the Women in Blue all the best for the upcoming tournament. May you give your 100% and enjoy each and every moment and bring the cup home this time. I am also looking forward to watching Smriti Mandhana bat. She had a wonderful tournament last time around and I am hoping that she will continue the form."

Gaikwad then concluded by urging all Indian cricket fans to rally behind the women's team. He added:

"My request to all the fans would be, just like we for every ICC tournament, I urge everyone to come out and support our women. May they have a wonderful tournament, good luck to all."

"I have regained my rhythm" - Harmanpreet Kaur after the conclusion of practice matches ahead of World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur recently revealed that she has regained her rhythm ahead of the World Cup and is eyeing to carry this momentum forward. The 32-year old has been out of form while playing for India over the last few years.

However, Kaur roared back into form just in time for the World Cup by smashing a match-winning fifty against New Zealand last month and a century against South Africa in the warm-up game. In a virtual press conference, Harmanpreet Kaur shed some light on her path to batting redemption and said:

"I had a lot of ups and downs in my performance. The Hundred gave me a lot of confidence. My innings against NZ was also crucial for me. I have regained my rhythm and it's important that I keep it going."

The Indian vice-captain continued:

"My expectations from myself are more. I know my role in the team and I want to do well but sometimes things are not in your favour. The last two innings I played gave me a lot of confidence. When things are not going well, people talk. I have a good support system and I am grateful for them. It's important to have people encouraging you when you're down."

Sunday's match between Pakistan and India will begin at 6:30 AM IST.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar