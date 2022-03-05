[WATCH] Australia's Jess Jonassen grabs one-handed stunner in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 clash against England

Australia Women’s left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen pulled off a stunning one-handed catch off her own bowling in the third match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 against England Women in Hamilton on Saturday.

Australia defeated England by 12 runs in a high-scoring encounter at the Women's World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Australia put up an impressive 310/3 on the board. In response, England finished on 298/8.

England needed 16 runs to win off the last over with four wickets in hand, bowled with Jonassen being the bowler. However, the left-arm spinner sent back Katherine Brunt (25) off the second delivery by producing an outstanding piece of catching. The England batter hammered the ball hard towards the bowler, who stuck out her left hand and grabbed a stunner.

Jonassen picked up another wicket in the over when she dismissed Sophie Ecclestone (1) off the last ball of the match, caught at long-on. The loss meant Nat Sciver’s brilliant 109* off 85 balls went in vain. Sciver hit 13 fours during her knock, keeping England in the hunt. Earlier in the game, opener Tammy Beaumont also contributed 74 off 82 balls.

For Australia, opener Rachael Haynes top-scored with 130 off 131 deliveries and was adjudged Player of the Match for her fantastic innings. Skipper Meg Lanning also contributed a defiant 86. On the bowling front, Alana King claimed 3 for 59 to unsettle England in the chase, while Jonassen returned with figures of 2 for 18 from three overs.

Alana King’s tribute to Shane Warne during England vs Australia Women's World Cup 2022 clash

Before Jonassen’s brilliance off her own bowling, Australian leg-spinner Alana King also produced a moment of beauty in a fitting tribute to the late Shane Warne.

In the 28th over, she bowled a flighted delivery on leg, which spun past Beaumont, who had come down the track and beat her all ends up. Alyssa Healy collected the ball and effected an easy stumping.

The bowler tapped her black armband following the dismissal in memory of Warne. Some fans on social media also compared the delivery to the “ball of the century” sent down by Warne to get rid of Mike Gatting during the 1993 Ashes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar