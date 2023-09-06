ICC World Cup 2023 tickets: When and where to buy new lot after BCCI announces sale of 4 lakh more tickets?

In a massive boost for Indian cricket fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup (WC).

The ICC tournament is scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19. A total of 48 games will be played in the tournament, including the semifinals and final, across 10 cities. Every team will play nine games before knockout matches in a round-robin format.

The much-anticipated sale of the tickets will commence at 8 PM IST on Friday, September 8. The tickets will be made available on BookMyShow.

The development comes after severe backlash from fans on social media as reports claimed only a limited number of tickets were available for the games during the recently concluded pre-sale. Several fans claimed that only 8500 tickets were sold for the Indo-Pak game in Ahmedabad, which has a capacity of over one lakh.

In a statement, BCCI said:

“The BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website.”

The original link shared by the BCCI will redirect fans to the BookMyShow website, where they can pick their favorites or venues.

Meanwhile, BookMyShow is selling tickets for several non-India games, including warmup matches of the World Cup. The tickets are as low as Rs 200.

How to book tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Listed below is a step-by-step guide to booking 2023 ODI WC tickets:

Step 1: Open bookmyshow.com on your web browser

Step 2: Click on ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in the menubar

Step 3: Click on View All matches

Step 4: Click on the game for which you want to buy the ticket

Step 5: Click on book tickets

Step 6: Select the number of seats you want to buy and then click on continue. The maximum limit is four.

Step 7: Choose the ticket price according to your budget and availability and then click on book

Step 8: Choose whether you wish home delivery of tickets (if available) or pickup from box-office options.

Step 9: Choose your state and then click on 'proceed to pay'.

Step 10: Complete the online payment, which includes booking fees. There are different modes of payment, including debit/ credit card, net banking, mobile wallets, and UPI, to name a few.

