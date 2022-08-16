India to host Women’s World Cup 2025 in September-October: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in its first-ever Women’s Future Tours Program (FTP) revealed that India will host the 2025 Women's World cup in September-October. The FTP outlines the international cricket calendar, including India’s home and away series until 2025.

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC



icc-cricket.com/news/2744651 More international cricket featuring a greater number of countries are some of the highlights of the historic first-ever Women's Future Tours Program (FTP) revealed by the ICC on Tuesday, 16 August. More international cricket featuring a greater number of countries are some of the highlights of the historic first-ever Women's Future Tours Program (FTP) revealed by the ICC on Tuesday, 16 August. icc-cricket.com/news/2744651 https://t.co/GrJDSjLah0

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly expressed his happiness at winning the hosting rights for the tournament in India.

He said (via BCCI):

“We are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women's calendar. India hosted the 50-over women's World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then.”

He added:

"The popularity of women's cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements."

The next Women's T20 World Cup will be held in South Africa in February 2023.

Full list of upcoming major ICC Women's events:

February 2023 - Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa

September-October 2024 - Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

September-October 2025 - Women's Cricket World Cup in India

June 2026 - Women's T20 World Cup in England

February 2027 - Women's T20 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka

Also Read: “In the end, it’s about confidence”- Jemimah Rodrigues credits The Hundred for career turnaround

ICC outlines India’s opponents for the next three years

Indian women’s cricket team’s opponents have been outlined in the ICC’s latest FTP. They will play home series against New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland and West Indies. They will also play four away series in England, Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Each of these teams will play a three-match bilateral ODI series as part of the 2022-25 ICC Women’s Championships, which might be accompanied by a three or five-match T20I series. Over 300 international women’s matches will be played in the FTP, including seven Tests, 135 ODIs and 159 T20Is.

Australia, in particular, will travel to India for a multi-format series in 2023-24 to play a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is, as per cricket.com.au. It will mark the first Test for Australian women on Indian soil since 1984.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2022: “We’re going to watch the footage (of India’s players) and analyze”- Sikander Raza warns India ahead of ODI series

LIVE POLL Q. Do you India can win Women's World Cup in 2025 at home? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit