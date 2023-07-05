ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies vs Oman, Super Sixes Match 7

West Indies defeated Oman by seven wickets in the seventh game of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers on July 5 at Harare Sports Club. Both teams have officially been shown the exit door and will not tour India later this year for the 2023 World Cup.

After suffering a horrendous campaign, West Indies were finally able to salvage some pride by preventing another embarrassing defeat against an associate nation. With this win, they have bettered their impoverished NRR to -0.091 while they still remain in the fifth position.

Oman showed some great resistance in the qualifiers, but were blown away in their last match of the tournament which pushed their NRR to -1.895. They head home empty-handed without a single victory to their name.

Sri Lanka have qualified for the World Cup and hold the top spot. A big game between Scotland and Netherlands awaits us tomorrow, the winner of which is likely to make it to the World Cup (depending on the margin of victory and net run rate).

Updated Points Table of Super Six

West Indies cruise past Oman and chase down 222 within 40 overs

After being asked to bat first, Oman managed to put up a below-par score of 221/9 in their 50 overs. Romario Shepherd and Kyle Mayers picked up five wickets between them, while conceding at around 4.2 RPO.

Kevin Sinclair was the only other wicket-taker returning figures of 1/42 in his allotted 10 overs. Unlike their earlier games, West Indies were very sharp on the field and affected three brilliant run-outs in today’s match, which turned the game on its head.

Opener Brandon King scored his first hundred of the tournament to lead West Indies to a consolation win in the Super Six clash. The opener built partnerships with Keacy Carty and skipper Shai Hope. He was named the player of the match for his knock of 100 runs of 105 balls, which included 15 boundaries.

Kaleemullah had given Oman a good start with the ball by cleaning up Johnson Charles with a superb delivery, beating him for pace in the second over. But any hope of an Omani comeback was thwarted by Shai Hope who scored a well-compiled knock of 63* (65) to steer the Windies to a comfortable victory.

Poll : 0 votes