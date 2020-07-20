ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 20th July 2020

After suffering a loss in the first Test match, hosts England bounced back in style against West Indies as they thrashed Jason Holder's men by 113 runs in Manchester. Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes were the architects of England's win as they scored a hundred each in the first innings. The ICC World Test Championship series now stands level at 1-1.

England received a massive boost ahead of the second Test as their regular captain Joe Root joined the squad. The home team batted first and posted 469 runs on the board. Sibley scored a patient 372-ball 120, while Stokes supported him with a stellar knock of 176 runs. Their 260-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped England post a massive total on the board.

Roston Chase was the only bowler who troubled the English batsmen a bit as he emerged the best bowler for West Indies, with figures of 5/172.

In reply, the visitors got off to a good start in the first innings. Half-centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, and Chase took West Indies close to 250. However, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes ripped through the lower middle order and bowled out the Caribbean team for 287 runs. The two fast bowlers picked up three wickets each.

The hosts wished to set a 300+ target for their opponents, and Ben Stokes' quickfire 78*(57) helped them quickly achieve their goal. England batted for only 19 overs in the second innings and added 129 runs to their lead.

Chasing 312 runs to seal the ICC World Test Championship series, West Indies lost their top three batsmen early. Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood tried to fight back, but in the end, the English bowling attack dismissed the entire team for 198 runs. Broad picked up another three-wicket haul to emerge as the most successful bowler of the fourth innings.

On that note, here is a look at the updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table updated after England vs. West Indies 2nd Test

England is now at the third position in the ICC World Test Championship standings

England has entered the Top 3 of the ICC World Test Championship after recording its fifth win. Joe Root's men now have 186 points, and a win in the third Test will take them closer to the second-placed Australian team.

On the other side, West Indies continue to be at the seventh rank on the ICC World Test Championship points table. The visitors will look to match Sri Lanka's tally by winning the final match.