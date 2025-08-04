ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as of August 4 after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test 

Team India clinched a stunning six-run win over England in the fifth Test at The Oval to level the series 2-2, and share the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. Mohammed Siraj led from the front with a stellar five-wicket haul as the hosts fell narrowly short in their bid to chase down the 374-run target.

The Ollie Pope-led side had a massive task with over 300 runs left to chase on the penultimate day, a margin which was reduced to 35 runs on Day 5 with four wickets in hand. Ben Duckett and the England stand-in skipper saw off the early phase against the new ball in the final innings, while Harry Brook and Joe Root took the game away from India with a mammoth 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

However, India pulled things back in the third session on Day 4, claiming three quick wickets before rain forced an early close of play. The visitors were a charged-up unit on the final day despite conceding two boundaries in the very first over. Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton fell in quick succession, forcing the injured Chris Woakes to come out to bat with a sling. Siraj castled Gus Atkinson to end the proceedings and end the series on a high.

Ahead of the series finale, England were placed third in the points table after the drawn encounter at Old Trafford, with a win percentage of 54.17. India, on the other hand, were right behind in fourth place, with a points tally of 16, and a win percentage of 33.33.

The result in the final Test now changes the points table to a great extent. Both India and England have two wins, two losses, and a draw after their first assignment in the cycle. But India have a slender lead as Ben Stokes and co. lost a couple of points due to slow over rate earlier in the series.

India are now third with a win percentage of 46.67, while England drop down to the fourth position with a win percentage of 43.33.

Team India's next Test assignments are in the form of a home season against West Indies and South Africa

After a challenging overseas assignment in England to kick-start the WTC cycle as well as Shubman Gill's reign as captain, India will have an opportunity to climb up further the points table with a home season lined up against West Indies and South Africa later in the year.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to play two Tests apiece against the aforementioned oppositions. Meanwhile, England have a challenging assignment lined up in late 2025 in the form of a five-match Test series against Australia, away from home.

