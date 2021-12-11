ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 11

Australia kicked off their new ICC World Test Championship cycle with a nine-wicket win against England. Playing in Brisbane, Pat Cummins and Co. dominated the visitors to earn 12 points in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Courtesy of the win, Australia have attained the second position in the latest ICC World Test Championship points table and are only behind Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, England suffered their third defeat in the new cycle. Joe Root's men now hold the sixth position with 23.33% points.

Australia's new Test captain Pat Cummins lost his first toss in the ICC World Test Championship. Joe Root called the coin toss right and decided to bat first at The Gabba.

England got off to a disappointing start. The Aussie pacers, led by Cummins, wreaked havoc in the first innings and bowled England out for just 147 runs in 50.1 overs. Cummins was the best bowler for the home side, registering a five-wicket haul on his first day as Test captain.

In reply, Australia posted a massive 425-run total in their first innings. Man of the Match Travis Head smacked a brilliant 148-ball 152. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne recorded a fifty each to help Australia take a 278-run first-innings lead.

England fought back in the ICC World Test Championship match at The Gabba

Joe Root scored a magnificent half-century in the second innings

Skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan ensured that England avoided an embarrassing innings defeat at The Gabba. The two England batters added 162 runs for the third wicket. However, the other England batters could not contribute much.

Nathan Lyon took a four-wicket haul as Australia bowled England out for 297 runs in the second innings. The hosts received a 20-run target, which they chased with nine wickets in hand.

