ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 17 after AUS vs PAK 2023 1st Test

Australia strengthened their grip over the fifth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a comfortable win over Pakistan. Mitchell Marsh's all-round brilliance and David Warner's ton guided the Aussies to a 360-run victory in Perth.

Courtesy of this win, Australia's points percentage has increased from 30 to 41.67% in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Aussies continue to be in the fifth position.

Pakistan's points percentage has come down from 100 to 66.67% after suffering their first defeat of the new WTC cycle. Pakistan and India jointly hold the first position in the standings now.

New Zealand and Bangladesh jointly hold the third spot, with 50% points each. West Indies are sixth, followed by England at the seventh spot. Sri Lanka are yet to earn a point in this cycle, whereas South Africa have not played any matches.

Multiple changes expected in ICC World Test Championship points table before 2023 ends

Two Test matches will start on December 26. Melbourne will host the Boxing Day Test match between Pakistan and Australia, while South Africa will battle against India at SuperSport Park. The results of these two matches will have a massive impact on the points table.

Pakistan and India are at the helm of the standings right now, but Australia and South Africa will have the home advantage. It will be interesting to see how the tabletoppers perform against their respective opponents in the Boxing Day Test match.

India lost the previous away Test series against South Africa by 1-2, whereas Pakistan have not won a Test on Australian soil in this century. Both India and Pakistan will look to fight against the odds by winning their respective Boxing Day Test matches. The Pakistan vs Australia match will begin at 5:00 AM IST, while the India vs South Africa will start at 1:30 PM IST.