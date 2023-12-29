ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 29 after AUS vs PAK 2023 2nd Test

Australia (AUS) climbed to the third position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after a 79-run win against Pakistan (PAK) in Melbourne earlier today (December 29). With this victory, the Aussies have secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match home series against Shan Masood's men.

Captain Pat Cummins led Australia from the front by scalping 10 wickets in the Boxing Day Test match. Cummins accounted for five wickets in each of the two innings to rattle the Pakistan batting lineup.

Thanks to this win, Australia now have 50% points in their account. They have moved up from fifth position to third in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Second-placed New Zealand and fourth-placed Bangladesh also have 50% points to their name.

South Africa continue to be at the top of the table. The Proteas have 100% points to their name after one match.

Pakistan slip to 5th position in ICC World Test Championship points table

Pakistan slipped from second position to fifth in the ICC World Test Championship points table after the loss to Australia. The Shan Masood-led outfit dropped three spots in the table as their points percentage came down from 61.11% to 45.83%.

India are sixth in the standings with 38.89% points. West Indies, England and Sri Lanka are in the bottom three of the table.

One more match remains in the Australia vs Pakistan series. Although Australia have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead, the defending champions will try to complete a clean-sweep so that they can earn maximum points from this WTC series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will aim to end the series on a winning note. Shan Masood's men performed brilliantly in the Boxing Day Test match. The third Test of this series will begin on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Live action will start at 5 am IST.

