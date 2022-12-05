ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 5 after PAK vs ENG 2022 1st Test

There were no changes in the ICC World Test Championship points table after the first Test of the England vs Pakistan series.

Pakistan continue to remain fifth in the standings despite suffering a defeat at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. However, their points percentage has come down to 46.67% from 51.85% after their 74-run loss against England. With this defeat, Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final have also reduced.

The defeat was Pakistan's fourth in the ongoing WTC cycle. The Babar Azam-led outfit now need to win their remaining four matches and hope that some other results go their way for them to make it to the summit clash.

England, on the other hand, have strengthened their grip over the seventh position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The win against Pakistan has boosted England's points percentage to 41.67% from 38.6%. England have recorded eight wins, eight defeats and four draws in this WTC cycle.

Ben Stokes' men have nothing to lose in this tournament. Even if they win their remaining two games, they will not qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

England can climb to 6th position in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

Pakistan v England - First Test Match: Day Five (Image: Getty)

The next match in this ICC World Test Championship cycle will start on December 8 in Adelaide, where hosts Australia will take on West Indies. The Aussies are at the top of the standings right now, and if they defeat West Indies at the Adelaide Oval, the Caribbean outfit will drop to seventh position from sixth.

In that case, England will move up to sixth spot from seventh.

It will be interesting to see if Australia can complete a 2-0 clean sweep in their ongoing series against the West Indies team.

Poll : 0 votes