ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on February 19 after IND vs ENG 3rd Test

India have attained the second position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after a thumping 434-run win over England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal's double hundred in the second innings powered the Indian team to a record 434-run victory.

This win helped the Indian side move up from third to second position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Their points percentage has improved from 52.78 to 59.72. Australia have dropped from second to third spot due to India's rise.

Meanwhile, England have slipped from seventh to eighth position after the massive loss against India. Ben Stokes and co. have only 21.88% points to their name after eight Tests in the new World Test Championship cycle. They are on the verge of an early elimination from the race to the WTC 2025 final.

The victory helped India gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test of the India vs England series will begin on February 23 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India will be keen to gain an unassailable 3-1 lead and inch closer to the top of the WTC standings.

India may not become number 1 in World Test Championship points table even if they beat England 4-1

Interestingly, even a 4-1 series victory for India may not be enough to take them to the top of the WTC standings. To achieve the number one spot, India need to beat England 4-1 and hope that Australia defeat New Zealand in the first Test of their series, starting on February 29.

In that case, India will be at the top of the table with 68.52% points, while table-toppers New Zealand will slip to the second position. A 2-0 win for Australia will bring them back to the top 2. The next few weeks will be quite exciting in the WTC cycle.

