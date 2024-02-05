ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on February 5 after IND vs ENG 2nd Test

India have moved up from fifth to second position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after a big win against England in Vizag on Monday (February 5). The Indian team recorded a 106-run victory to level the five-match series 1-1.

This win helped India overtake New Zealand, South Africa and Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Rohit Sharma and co. now have 52.78% points from six matches in the new WTC cycle. New Zealand, South Africa and Bangladesh have 50% points each.

Defending champions Australia continue to be the number one team in the standings. The Aussies have 55% points, but they might lose the top spot soon because a WTC match is currently underway at Bay Oval between New Zealand and South Africa.

Meanwhile, England continue to hold the eighth position in the table. The Ben Stokes-led outfit's points percentage has come down from 29.17% to 25% because of the massive defeat in Vizag.

New Zealand can become the number 1 team in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

As mentioned ahead, a Test match between New Zealand and South Africa is currently happening at the Bay Oval. The home team has performed brilliantly so far, scoring 511 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Proteas are 80/4 at stumps on Day 2. It looks like the Blackcaps will defeat their opponents quite comfortably.

If New Zealand win this Test match, they will dethrone Australia as the number one team in the WTC standings. The Blackcaps will have 66.67% points to their name.

On the other side, even South Africa have a chance of becoming the number one team. The Proteas will have to make a miraculous comeback at Bay Oval to rise to the top of the standings. In case of a draw, both teams will fall below Bangladesh in the table.

