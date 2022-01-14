ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 14

South Africa registered their second Test win in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle by defeating India by seven wickets in the third Test of the three-match series at home. Chasing 212 to win the Test as well as the series against India, the Proteas did the job in clinical fashion, needing only 63.3 overs to get to the target.

South Africa began the series with a loss to India in Centurion, before hitting back with a seven-wicket win in Johannesburg and carrying the momentum into the final Test in Cape Town. As for India, it was yet another missed opportunity to clinch a series win in the Rainbow Nation.

The Proteas are at No. 5 in the updated ICC World Test Championship points table with a points percentage of 66.66 (percentage of total points won). They have 24 points to their credit following two wins against India from three Tests. India are in fourth position, with 53 points from 10 Tests and points percentage of 49.07.

Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan currently occupy the top three slots, while West Indies and England are at the bottom of the WTC points table.

Here is the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after the IND vs SA clash:

ICC World Test Championship points table

Keegan Petersen lifts South Africa to victory in ICC World Test Championship clash in Cape Town

South Africa’s No.3 batter Keegan Petersen was the star performer as the Proteas trounced India by seven wickets in the third and deciding Test of the series in Cape Town. He scored a brilliant 72 in the first innings and top-scored 82 in the second as South Africa successfully chased down a target of 212, with seven wickets in hand.

Petersen was named the Player of the Match for his stellar show at Newlands. He was also deservedly awarded the Player of the Series accolade for notching up 276 runs, which included three half-centuries.

India blew away a great chance to clinch a Test series in South Africa on Day 3 in Cape Town. Having gained a first-innings lead of 13, they were cleaned up for 198 in their second innings despite Rishabh Pant’s blazing century. Marco Jansen claimed four wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi picked up three each. The Proteas batters then chased down a target successfully for the second Test in a row.

