ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 19 after AUS vs WI 1st Test

Australia retained their top position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with a thumping 10-wicket win over West Indies in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, January 19.

West Indies resumed their second innings on Day 3 at 73/6 and were bowled out for 120. Needing only 26 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, the Aussies got home in 6.4 overs. Usman Khawaja retired hurt for nine even as Steven Smith (11*) and Marnus Labuschagne (1*) were at the crease when the winning runs came.

Following the comprehensive win, Australia now how 66 points in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. They have won six, lost two, and drawn one of their nine Test matches for a points percentage (PCT) of 61.11.

On the other hand, West Indies are languishing in eighth position, with two losses and a draw after three matches. They have only four points to their name and PCT of 11.11.

Australia dominated the opening Test of the series in Adelaide from start to end. Bowling first after winning the toss, they bundled out West Indies for 188 as Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins claimed four wickets apiece. The hosts responded with 283 as Travis Head smashed 119 off 134.

In their second innings, the Windies were bowled out for 120 in 35.2 overs as pacer Hazlewood starred with 5/35. Australia eased to victory in a small chase.

For West Indies, debutant Shamar Joseph gave a good account of himself. After scoring a defiant 36 with the bat, he dismissed Smith with his first ball in Test cricket and finished with 5/94 in Australia’s first innings.

India second in World Test Championship points table

India currently occupy the second position in the World Test Championship points table. They have played four matches, winning two of them. India have lost one Test and the other ended in a draw. They have 26 points and a PCT of 54.16.

Rohit Sharma and company will look to gain some crucial points during their upcoming Test assignment, a five-match series at home against England. The tussle will begin with the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25.

Among other teams, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh have 12 points each, with a PCT of 50.

