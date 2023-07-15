ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on July 15 after IND vs WI 2023 1st Test

Team India got their first points in the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2023-2025) by registering a thumping victory over West Indies in Dominica in the first Test of the two-match series. The visitors hammered the Windies by an innings and 141 runs on Day 3 of the Test match on Friday, July 14.

India now have 12 points to their name following their victory in the Dominica Test. Their points percentage in the World Test Championship table for now stands at 100. In a thoroughly dominant performance, India bowled first after losing the toss and bundled out West Indies for a paltry 150 as Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 5/60.

In response, India declared their first innings on 421/5 as debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with a brilliant 171 off 387 balls, hitting 16 fours and a six. Jaiswal and Indian captain Rohit Sharma (103 off 221 balls) featured in a 229-run stand for the opening wicket. The latter notched up his 10th ton before falling to West Indian debutant Alick Athanaze.

Virat Kohli missed out on a hundred as he was dismissed for 76 off 182 balls by Rahkeem Cornwall. When India declared their innings, Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 37. Ashwin proved too good for West Indies in the second innings as well, claiming 7/71 in 21.3 overs as the hosts were bundled out for 130 in 50.3 overs.

The second Test of the India-West Indies series will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 20 to 24.

Australia and England have also earned points in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25

Australia and England, who are currently contesting in the Ashes, are the other two teams who have got on the World Test Championship 2023-2025 points table. Australia have two wins and one loss from three Ashes 2023 Test matches. They have 22 points and points percentage of 61.11.

As for England, they registered their first points with a close win three-wicket in the Headingley Test. They have 10 points from three Test matches (two losses and one win) and points percentage of 27.78.

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test begins at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 19.