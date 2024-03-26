ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on March 26 after BAN vs SL 1st Test

Sri Lanka moved up from ninth to fifth position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after a massive win against Bangladesh yesterday (March 25). The Islanders now have 33.33% points to their name after three matches in the new WTC cycle.

Bangladesh have dropped down from fourth to sixth position after the 328-run loss at the hands of Sri Lanka. Their points percentage has reduced from 50 to 33.33. Pakistan have climbed to the fourth position due to Bangladesh's decline. Pakistan's points percentage stands at 36.67.

West Indies also have 33.33% points, the same as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. South Africa dropped to the eighth position, while England slipped to the last spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table courtesy of Sri Lanka's victory over Bangladesh in Sylhet.

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva was the architect of Sri Lanka's Test win against Bangladesh. He smacked a century each in the two innings of the Sri Lankan team to set up a 328-run victory for them.

Sri Lanka can jump to 3rd position in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

The second and final Test of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh series will start on March 30 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. If Sri Lanka continue their fantastic form and notch up another victory against Bangladesh, they will overtake New Zealand and Pakistan to secure the third position in the standings.

On the other hand, Bangladesh also have a chance to move up to the third position by defeating Sri Lanka in the second Test. The winner of the second Test will jump to number three, while the loser will drop to the eighth position. In case the second Test ends in a draw, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will retain their respective positions with 33.33% points to their name.

