ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as of September 1 after ENG vs SL 2024 2nd Test

England have jumped from seventh to fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after a 190-run victory in the second match of the WTC series against Sri Lanka. Playing at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, England recorded their eighth win in the ongoing WTC cycle.

Sri Lanka have dropped down to the seventh position in the standings after the big defeat in London. The islanders now have 33.33% points to their name, having registered two wins and four defeats in six matches of the new WTC cycle.

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and decided to bowl first in London. However, the decision worked against his team as England posted 427 on the board in the first innings. In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 196.

Joe Root's brilliant century in the second innings ensured England added 251 more runs to their lead of 231 and set a mammoth 483-run target for the visitors. Sri Lanka produced a better batting performance in the second innings, scoring 292 runs, but they lost by 190 runs, eventually.

Can England inch closer to the Top 3 of the ICC World Test Championship points table?

One more Test match remains in this series between England and Sri Lanka. The third Test will begin on September 6 at the Kennington Oval. Although England have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, they will be keen to win the third Test as well and add 12 more points to their kitty.

Their points percentage will move closer to 50 if they win the Kennington Oval Test match. India, Australia, and New Zealand are the Top 3 teams in the ICC World Test Championship points table right now. The WTC Final will happen next year in the UK.

