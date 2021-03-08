Sourav Ganguly confirms Southampton as ICC World Test Championship final host

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed reports of Southampton playing host to the ICC World Test Championship final. India and New Zealand will face off in the summit clash at the Ageas Bowl from June 18 to 22.

A report by the Times of India claimed that Lord's would not host the ICC World Test Championship final. The reported reason for shifting the title match was to have the teams' hotel close to the stadium.

Sourav Ganguly asserted the same thing in his interview with India Today on Monday (March 8). The former cricketer also said he was keen to attend the match in Southampton.

"I'm looking forward to attending the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton," said Ganguly.

#ICCWorldTestChampionship: BCCI President, on Monday (March 8), confirmed that the WTC final between India and New Zealand, which scheduled on June 18, will be held in Southampton | #WTCFinal #INDvsNZ #BCCI #SouravGangulyhttps://t.co/UkYSpJQ6LA — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) March 8, 2021

Sourav Ganguly pointed out that the ECB allotted the most matches to Southampton during the previous English summer because of the hotel's close proximity. He added:

"Yeah, it is in Southampton. It was decided long time ago. Due to COVID and they [in Southampton] have the hotel absolutely close. When England resumed play after COVID, they had a lot of matches in Southampton due to the same reason."

I hope we get past New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final: Sourav Ganguly

New Zealand whitewashed India in the ICC World Test Championship

The Indian cricket team suffered only one series loss in its ICC World Test Championship campaign. That defeat came against New Zealand last year.

Advertisement

Although the pace-friendly English conditions will favor the New Zealand team more, Sourav Ganguly is confident Virat Kohli's men can do an excellent job.

He praised the team for their brilliant performances on the road to the ICC World Test Championship final despite the testing times.

“Massive achievements given what the players have gone through. Right from the IPL in September to early March and they are not finished yet. A good 6 months in bio-bubbles and what they have achieved is fantastic. Looking forward to the WTC final and I hope we get past New Zealand. Congratulate Rahane, Kohli, everyone involved. The way Pant won India the Brisbane game was excellent,” Sourav Ganguly concluded.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021